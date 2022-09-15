Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs Falcons Week 1

It’s safe to say the New Orleans Saints have a home away from home.

The Saints went to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday and scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth to win 27-26. It was the Black and Gold’s fifth consecutive win in the ATL.

Let’s take a look at some of the glaring things I saw while watching the game:

The Saints we saw in the fourth are a good team

I figured New Orleans would come out sluggish in Week 1 with all the questions they had to address, but nobody saw this coming.

The Saints found themselves down 26-10 with 12:41 remaining in the game, but Jameis, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry led an offensive explosion to put themselves back in it. From there, Wil Lutz sealed the deal with a field goal with :19 to take a 27-26 lead and win the game.

It was a tale of two halves, and the team that played the first half needs never to return.

Falcons Gonna Falcon

Atlanta has sadly made a history of them blowing massive leads. From the infamous 28-3 in Super Bowl 51 to a litany of others, the Falcons are known for choking games away. This Sunday was no exception as Atlanta had a 26-10 lead in the game and still lost.

Now, both March 28th and October 26th will be state holidays in Louisiana. A local bakery has already made the Fail Cake, which is a sheet cake with the 26-10 scoreboard graphic on the top.

Newcomers made big impacts

Jarvis Landry had one of the bigger games of his recent career, catching seven passes for 114 yards. Most of his catches set the Saints up in a position to score, and the Lutcher/LSU product also made some key blocks. Marcus Maye (9 tackles) and Tyrann Mathieu (7 tackles, FR) had good games in the secondary as well in their debuts in Black & Gold.

Chris Olave had three catches for 41 yards in his Saints debut, as the Ohio State product looked like he belonged on the field that day.

