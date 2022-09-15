Former Saints RB Deuce McAllister donates water to provide relief from Jackson’s water crisis

Former New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister teamed up with the Saints and Rouses Markets to deliver over 38,000 bottles of water to help provide relief from Jackson, Mississippi’s ongoing water crisis that resulted from heavy rains and flooding in August. The damage impacted the area’s water treatment plant and over 150,000 residents no longer have safe drinking water. The area has been under a boil advisory for weeks with no end in sight.

We partnered with @dmcallister26 and @RousesMarkets to deliver 38,000 bottles of water to Jackson, Mississippi this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/1ny3eANnxS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2022

A second truckload of water will be making its way to Jackson later this week, as well as a donation of Gatorade to local area high school’s games this weekend.

