CSC Staff Picks Week 2: Saints met with uncertainty

The NFL regular season continues, and so too continues the staff here at Canal Street Chronicles making their predictions for each week’s slate of games.

Last week, the staff - and most of the NFL - unanimously thought certain games were guaranteed outcomes across the Week 1 slate of games. And then Bears beat the 49ers, the Steelers beat the Bengals, the Seahawks beat the Broncos, and the Colts and Texans tied. To say it was an unpredictable week of football would be an understatement.

This week, the CSC staff has apparently learned their lesson. There really aren’t many games the entire staff feels super confident in, with games like Panthers-Giants, Chiefs-Chargers, Lions-Commanders, and even Buccaneers-Saints having picks on either side.

With the return of our staff picks comes the return of having a reader here from CSC join us. This week, it’s @connormay9 from Twitter who wants to see how he compares to our staff.

Connor’s picks this week are: Browns, Saints, Chiefs, Lions, Giants, Steelers, Colts, Bills, Packers, Raiders, Ravens, Falcons, 49ers, Bengals, Broncos, Vikings.

We’ll keep up with the cumulative reader score each week and see how they compare to the Canal Street Chronicles staff.

Here’s how past readers have done:

Week 1 - @mason_nunezz: 8-7-1 (.533)

Let’s hope everyone, including Mason, is right this week about the Saints, though.

