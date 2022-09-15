CSC Podcast: Saints dome opener vs the Buccaneers preview

New Orleans Saints analysts for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle and Chris Connor preview the Saints dome opener with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Talking about both teams’ week one performances and the importance of this week’s game. A deep look into the injury report and how that will affect this game, other important matchups and so much more.

