Fleur-de-Links, September 15: NFL analyst picks Saints in Week 2

While Paulson Adebo did not practice on Wednesday, many Saints starters were limited, including Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, Jameis Winston, and others.

Audio from a conference call between Dennis Allen and local media.

Pete Prisco predicts that the Saints will defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17.

Tre Swilling speaks on what it means to him to be on the same team that his father, Pat Swilling, played with as part of the famous Dome Patrol.

A breakdown of the multiple starters that did not practice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

New Orleans Saints senior writer John DeShazier’s analysis of a huge catch made by Jarvis Landry during Week 1.

Chase Hansen recounts the lime he lived in the Saints parking lot in a van.

.@Saints players and Tyrann surprised 32 youth boys from the Son of a Saint organization with a shopping spree and dinner.



Each child was presented a special backpack and a $200 Academy Sports gift card to spend.