Fleur-de-Links, September 15: NFL analyst picks Saints in Week 2

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints and Buccaneers have 20+ names appear on combined Week 2 injury report - Canal Street Chronicles

While Paulson Adebo did not practice on Wednesday, many Saints starters were limited, including Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, Jameis Winston, and others.

Dennis Allen Conference Call | 2022 NFL Week 2 | September 14, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Audio from a conference call between Dennis Allen and local media.

Prisco’s NFL Week 2 picks: Saints knock off Tom Brady again, Chiefs outlast Chargers in AFC West shootout - CBS Sports

Pete Prisco predicts that the Saints will defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17.

Rod Walker: Tre Swilling relishes opportunity with Saints, where his Dome Patrol dad starred - NOLA

Tre Swilling speaks on what it means to him to be on the same team that his father, Pat Swilling, played with as part of the famous Dome Patrol.

Multiple Tampa Bay Starters Non-Participants Ahead of Matchup Against Saints - Bucs Gameday

A breakdown of the multiple starters that did not practice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Jarvis Landry’s huge Week 1 catch | Expert Analysis - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints senior writer John DeShazier’s analysis of a huge catch made by Jarvis Landry during Week 1.

This is the story of that time Chase Hansen lived in a van in the Saints’ parking lot - NOLA

Chase Hansen recounts the lime he lived in the Saints parking lot in a van.

