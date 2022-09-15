CSC Week 2 Thursday Night Football Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers tonight at Arrowhead on Thursday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff is split on this AFC West rivalry game. Here’s how I see it:

Chargers(1-0) at Chiefs(1-0)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers have consistently played the Chiefs better than any team in the NFL has, going 2-2 in their last 4 meetings, losing both at home in OT but winning in the last 2 games in Kansas City. This should be a fantastic game and the Bolts will find a way to win at Arrowhead again. Los Angeles wins 34-27.

Pick: Chargers

***

Here is the info for tonight’s game:

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!