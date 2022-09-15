Chiefs and Chargers TNF might have Saints implications

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are set to kickoff tonight for Thursday Night Football, and there’s a possibility that this game has larger implications for the New Orleans Saints as the season progresses.

The early rumors are that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has his eyes set on Los Angeles with an opportunity to coach a quarterback like Justin Herbert. If the Chargers - who are currently 4.5 point road underdogs - struggle in 2022, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Chargers pick up the phone to call New Orleans about the rights to Sean Payton.

The Chargers are a week removed from a divisional win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but a quick turnaround against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs led by former MVP Patrick Mahomes could very well be the start of what leads Payton to L.A.

The New Orleans Saints are currently without their 2022 first round pick after trading theirs to the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason, so receiving the Chargers’ first round pick next year wouldn’t be terrible.

Pick: Chiefs by 7