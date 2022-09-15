Kamara downgraded to DNP at Thursday’s practice

Alvin Kamara did not participate in the New Orleans Saints’ practice on Thursday due to a rib injury sustained in the Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday, after being a limited participant on Wednesday.

Initially, reports made it look like it was a minor injury that wouldn’t keep AK out for long, but this isn’t a great sign.

Alvin Kamara is officially a DNP.



Status for Sunday is up in the air pic.twitter.com/HZehv5Z9Jh — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 15, 2022

As you can see from the injury report, safety Marcus Maye (ankle) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (illness) were upgraded to full participants, which is good news. Paulson Adebo is still out thus far with an ankle injury.

Everyone else remained limited participants.

Also, of note — Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans (calf) was downgraded to a DNP. Tom Brady practiced in full, while Chris Godwin missed practice for the second consecutive day.

The original line opened with the Buccaneers favored by 3.5 points, but that has since dropped to 2.5 points according to DraftKings sportsbook. That line could change again if Kamara continues to miss practice.

