Canal Street Chronicles: Week 2 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 2 and the Saints are 1-0 after a wild and crazy finish against the Atlanta Falcons. What will happen next? Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Me:

Tom Brady is sacked at least 3 times

The Jameis to Jarvis connection continues for 2 TDs

The defense gets a pick 6.

Carson:

Jameis Winston will throw for three touchdowns, all to different targets

Tom Brady will throw at least two interceptions

Leonard Fournette will rush for over 100 yards with two touchdowns

Chris:

Buccaneers out-rush the Saints

Jameis Winston commits three turnovers

Julio Jones is the game’s leading receiver

Gregory:

Jarvis Landry has two touchdowns

Jameis Winston is Saints leading rusher

Defense holds Tampa Bay receivers to zero touchdowns

Alec:

Juwan Johnson will continue to serve as the teams top tight end and score 2 touchdowns

Tampa Bay will have under 200 total yards of offense

Mark Ingram will finish as the leading rusher for both teams

