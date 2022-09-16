Canal Street Chronicles: Week 2 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 2 and the Saints are 1-0 after a wild and crazy finish against the Atlanta Falcons. What will happen next? Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Me:
- Tom Brady is sacked at least 3 times
- The Jameis to Jarvis connection continues for 2 TDs
- The defense gets a pick 6.
Carson:
- Jameis Winston will throw for three touchdowns, all to different targets
- Tom Brady will throw at least two interceptions
- Leonard Fournette will rush for over 100 yards with two touchdowns
Chris:
- Buccaneers out-rush the Saints
- Jameis Winston commits three turnovers
- Julio Jones is the game’s leading receiver
Gregory:
- Jarvis Landry has two touchdowns
- Jameis Winston is Saints leading rusher
- Defense holds Tampa Bay receivers to zero touchdowns
Alec:
- Juwan Johnson will continue to serve as the teams top tight end and score 2 touchdowns
- Tampa Bay will have under 200 total yards of offense
- Mark Ingram will finish as the leading rusher for both teams
