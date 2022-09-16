Saints updated Week 2 Super Bowl odds

With the NFL season officially underway, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After the exciting and dramatic Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints like other teams had some even more dramatic finishes and upsets galore. The Saints currently sit 15th among all 32 NFL teams according to oddsshopper.com, with the odds sitting at +3200 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams. The Saints currently sit between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns

Wil Lutz NAILS the game-winner pic.twitter.com/dZZfhadOsp — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) September 11, 2022

