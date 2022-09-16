Saints offensive line the biggest concern heading into Week 2

While injuries to the New Orleans Saints are definitely something to keep an eye on this week - specifically CB Paulson Adebo and RB Alvin Kamara - there might be bigger issues the Saints have to deal with during practice.

After giving up four sacks last week to the Atlanta Falcons - and what felt like a billion quarterback hits/hurries - the majority of New Orleans Saints fans are concerned with the performance of the offensive line. Cesar Ruiz and James Hurst appeared to struggle with communication and identifying blocking assignments, and if the issue isn’t rectified quickly, it’s likely the Saints’ struggles only snowball from here.

Despite issues in the trenches on both sides of the ball, the Saints were still able to eke out a come from behind win over the division rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Considering the Saints were expected to win the game by a touchdown heading into the contest, it’s no surprise that fan confidence has dipped slightly.

If the Saints have another strong showing against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, it’s likely we see this number trend back up. Similarly, the lack of a pass rush last week was likely due in part to the Saints defensive line playing to contain the running threat that is Marcus Mariota. If the Saints pass rush struggles again in Week 2, the defensive line might become a bigger concern than the offensive line moving forward.

We’ll see what happens Sunday.