Demario Davis to host his 2nd annual “Dining for Dreams” dinner

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis will be hosting his 2nd annual “Dining for Dreams” dinner on Monday, October 10th at the English Turn Golf and Country Club in New Orleans. The event will feature a VIP cocktail reception, followed by a three-course meal served by some of your favorite Saints players and local celebrities. A silent and live auction will offer guests the opportunity to bid on incredible experiences and items to support a great cause.

Dining for Dreams is the signature fundraiser Demario’s Devoted Dreamers Foundation which was founded in 2013 by Demario and his wife Tamela. Their mission is to equip the next generation of leaders with the tools to be successful, spiritually, mentally, and physically.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Dining for Dreams and to learn more about the Devoted Dreamers Foundation go to Devoted Dreamers – To equip the Next Generation of Leaders.

