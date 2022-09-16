 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 16: Alvin Kamara misses Thursday practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Kamara downgraded to DNP at Thursday’s practice - Canal Street Chronicles

While Marcus Maye and Calvin Throckmorton were upgraded to full participation, Alvin Kamara did not participate in Thursday’s practice, joining Paulson Adebo as DNP.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates - Clutch Points

Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Week 2’s Thursday practice, while Chris Godwin is expected to miss time, meaning that Tom Brady may be without his main targets in the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints.

Former Saints RB Deuce McAllister donates water to provide relief from Jackson’s water crisis - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints partnered with Deuce McAllister and Rouses Market to deliver thousands of bottles of water to Jackson Mississippi. (Tweet below)

Tom Brady: To beat the Saints, we have understand why we’re losing to them - Yahoo! Sports

Tom Brady speaks on his difficulty in facing off against the Saints in the regular season.

New limited edition Chris Olave bobblehead just dropped - Canal Street Chronicles

New Chris Olave bobbleheads are available from FOCO for $70.

Leonard Fournette’s ability is no mystery in these parts, but Saints plan to stop him - NOLA

A look at how the Saints could defend against Leonard Fournette in the upcoming Week 2 game.

Chiefs and Chargers TNF might have Saints implications - Canal Street Chronicles

The Los Angeles Chargers, a team that Sean Payton is reportedly interested in working with, might reach out to New Orleans about acquiring Sean Payton if they feel they need him following a game against a tough opponent.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...