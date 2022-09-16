Fleur-de-Links, September 16: Alvin Kamara misses Thursday practice

While Marcus Maye and Calvin Throckmorton were upgraded to full participation, Alvin Kamara did not participate in Thursday’s practice, joining Paulson Adebo as DNP.

Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Week 2’s Thursday practice, while Chris Godwin is expected to miss time, meaning that Tom Brady may be without his main targets in the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints.

The Saints partnered with Deuce McAllister and Rouses Market to deliver thousands of bottles of water to Jackson Mississippi. (Tweet below)

Tom Brady speaks on his difficulty in facing off against the Saints in the regular season.

New Chris Olave bobbleheads are available from FOCO for $70.

A look at how the Saints could defend against Leonard Fournette in the upcoming Week 2 game.

The Los Angeles Chargers, a team that Sean Payton is reportedly interested in working with, might reach out to New Orleans about acquiring Sean Payton if they feel they need him following a game against a tough opponent.

