Fleur-de-Links, September 16: Alvin Kamara misses Thursday practice

New Orleans Saints News:
Kamara downgraded to DNP at Thursday’s practice - Canal Street Chronicles
While Marcus Maye and Calvin Throckmorton were upgraded to full participation, Alvin Kamara did not participate in Thursday’s practice, joining Paulson Adebo as DNP.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates - Clutch Points
Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Week 2’s Thursday practice, while Chris Godwin is expected to miss time, meaning that Tom Brady may be without his main targets in the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints.
Former Saints RB Deuce McAllister donates water to provide relief from Jackson’s water crisis - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints partnered with Deuce McAllister and Rouses Market to deliver thousands of bottles of water to Jackson Mississippi. (Tweet below)
Tom Brady: To beat the Saints, we have understand why we’re losing to them - Yahoo! Sports
Tom Brady speaks on his difficulty in facing off against the Saints in the regular season.
New limited edition Chris Olave bobblehead just dropped - Canal Street Chronicles
New Chris Olave bobbleheads are available from FOCO for $70.
Leonard Fournette’s ability is no mystery in these parts, but Saints plan to stop him - NOLA
A look at how the Saints could defend against Leonard Fournette in the upcoming Week 2 game.
Chiefs and Chargers TNF might have Saints implications - Canal Street Chronicles
The Los Angeles Chargers, a team that Sean Payton is reportedly interested in working with, might reach out to New Orleans about acquiring Sean Payton if they feel they need him following a game against a tough opponent.
#TBT of some of Mike Thomas’ top plays vs. Tampa Bay!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 15, 2022
Tune in Sunday, September 18th |12PM CST
: FOX pic.twitter.com/Sb9D2U9jrM
We partnered with @dmcallister26 and @RousesMarkets to deliver 38,000 bottles of water to Jackson, Mississippi this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/1ny3eANnxS— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2022
Hey #Saints fans! We need you in the dome ready and locked in for Sunday's game.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 15, 2022
Check out Wil Lutz giving you the keys to victory with your Personal Gameplan to your seats pic.twitter.com/fI4forMBml
