NFL Week 2 sportsbook betting lines

The first week of the regular season was not ideal. Only one of the three lines from last week hit. The Philadelphia Eagles looked to be a lock, but the Detroit Lions stormed back late, bringing the game within four points, causing a loss. Similarly, the Jacksonville Jaguars were ahead late to the Washington Commanders, but a late Commanders touchdown put the game out of reach for the betting line. This week, we rebound though. Let’s get into the week 2 DraftKings sportsbook game lines.

NFL Week 2 wagers to watch

Season tally: 1-2-0

There are several games this week with near, or over, double-digit spreads. This is one of those games. The Denver Broncos are coming off of a Monday Night Football loss where they struggled on offense. Rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett looked overwhelmed in his first game as well. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans tied with the Indianapolis Colts the first week but looked to be an actual professional football team this season. It is likely that neither team is going to run away with this game, in that case, take the huge spread of +10 for the Texans.

This is one of those lines that should be at double-digits this week. The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without Dak Prescott after only managing three points the opening week of the season. Now the team has to play the Cincinnati Bengals who are coming off of a close overtime loss. Even if the Bengals cannot find offense, the defense is decent enough to completely hinder the Cowboys without their starting quarterback. The Cowboys will likely attempt to lean on Ezekial Elliot and Tony Pollard, further playing into the Bengals defensive strength. Bengals all the way.

Washington Commanders at the Detroit Lions(-1)

Kudos to the Commanders, who somehow overcame three turnovers to beat the Jaguars in week 1. This week though, the Commanders have to travel to a team that will not let them get away with those mistakes. The Lions found their groove late in last week’s game, putting up three touchdowns in the final 19 minutes of game time. This Lions team is capable of surprising the NFL this season and getting the record even should happen against the mistake-prone Commanders. The point spread is almost insignificant, but take the Dan Campbell Lions and the points.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 0-1-0

Unfortunately, this was also a loss last week. The Las Vegas Raiders were not up to the task of scoring in week 1, leaving their game against the Los Angeles Chargers under the total score. Let’s recover that loss. This week, we are going to look at how to approach individual player wagers. In this instance, most games will have wagering lines on specific players to score a touchdown. This is often denoted as “anytime touchdown scorer” in sportsbooks. These odds often vary but usually superstar players have negative odds, while role players tend to be longshots. This week, Tyler Boyd for the Bengals has +170 odds to score against the Cowboys. The Bengals offense should rebound this week and Boyd is set to start alongside Ja’Marr Chase. Boyd scored in week 1 as well, so take the underdog odds to win this week.

