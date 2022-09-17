Potential Saints 2023 draft prospects to watch for: Week three

After two weeks of college football and one week of NFL football, some might say it’s still way too early to scout draft prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, I am not one of those people.

Scouting future Saints is difficult this time of year, as they have yet to give any serious indications of how they will finish this season. Over the 2022 offseason, the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles orchestrated a massive pick trade, which unfortunately took away the Saints’ 2023 first round draft pick.

Here are some of the prospects that could be available in the second round that could potentially fill some of the holes on the Saints’ roster.

Mike Jones - LSU, DB

Here’s one for the LSU fans out there. Jones is a very talented piece of this LSU defense that is making a name for himself this season so far at linebacker. He might slip to some of the later rounds in the draft if he declares this year, but this week’s matchup against Mississippi State will be another big test for the junior.

Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas, C

The Razorbacks are known for having big, tough offensive lines, and Stromberg fits that bill perfectly. He was listed in PFF’s top 25 interior offensive linemen prior to week one, and he’s currently projected to be a mid-late second round pick. He could be a great piece to a Saints line that needs additional support in 2023.

Clark Barrington - BYU, G

Another one of PFF’s top 25 interior offensive linemen, Barrington could be a great piece on the New Orleans front line. His ceiling is a bit unknown, with projections currently having him going in the third or fourth round. The Cougars have a big game against Oregon this week, which will be a big test for the junior guard.

Emmanuel Forbes - Mississippi State, CB

Since you’ll be scouting Mike Jones for the LSU vs. Mississippi State game already, here’s another player to look out for. Forbes is one of the most talented defensive backs on this Bulldog unit and is currently projected to be a third-round draft pick. A big game against Kayshon Boutte and the Tigers could be huge for the junior.

Was only a matter of time before Emmanuel Forbes grabbed an INT tonight pic.twitter.com/G3bRXnWigt — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 11, 2022

Jordan Battle - Alabama, Safety

As probably the most talented player on this list, the Saints would likely have to move up to draft Battle. However, he’s one of the most talented safeties in college football, and the Saints are not afraid of trading up when a premiere Alabama product is on the board. Expect him to lock down UL Monroe receivers on Saturday.

