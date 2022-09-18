 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives

Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for today.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 is here, and the New Orleans Saints are about to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Caesars Superdome. Alvin Kamara has been dealing with a rib injury and was seen stretching on the field, but he has been officially ruled out for today.

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.

Saints:

  • RB Alvin Kamara
  • WR Tre’Quan Smith
  • CB Paulson Adebo
  • OL Wyatt Davis
  • TE Nick Vannett
  • DE Payton Turner

Falcons:

  • T Donovan Smith
  • WR Chris Godwin
  • WR Julio Jones
  • RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  • TE Kyle Rudolph
  • CB Zyon McCollum
  • QB Kyle Trask

