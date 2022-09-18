New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives

Week 2 is here, and the New Orleans Saints are about to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Caesars Superdome. Alvin Kamara has been dealing with a rib injury and was seen stretching on the field, but he has been officially ruled out for today.
Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.
Saints:
- RB Alvin Kamara
- WR Tre’Quan Smith
- CB Paulson Adebo
- OL Wyatt Davis
- TE Nick Vannett
- DE Payton Turner
Falcons:
- T Donovan Smith
- WR Chris Godwin
- WR Julio Jones
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- TE Kyle Rudolph
- CB Zyon McCollum
- QB Kyle Trask
