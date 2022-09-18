New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives

Week 2 is here, and the New Orleans Saints are about to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Caesars Superdome. Alvin Kamara has been dealing with a rib injury and was seen stretching on the field, but he has been officially ruled out for today.

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.

Saints:

RB Alvin Kamara

WR Tre’Quan Smith

CB Paulson Adebo

OL Wyatt Davis

TE Nick Vannett

DE Payton Turner

Falcons:

T Donovan Smith

WR Chris Godwin

WR Julio Jones

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

TE Kyle Rudolph

CB Zyon McCollum

QB Kyle Trask

