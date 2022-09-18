DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 2

Last week's results:

Dameon Pierce, 4.9

AJ Green, 3.3

Juju Smith-Schuster, 12.9

T.J. Hockenson, 7.8

Titans DST, 9

The DFS tournament selections will be transparent throughout the year, and last week’s selections were dismal. Smith-Schuster, Hockenson, and the Titans DST were close to good finishes for their price, but to place in tournaments these players need to be near the top of their position. Time to learn from last week and move forward. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 2 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 2 of the NFL regular season

One way to get an advantage in DFS tournaments is to select players that the general population will pass. This week, the team is being built with that in mind. Those who invest might know the term “buy the dip” and that is what this team is going to do. The first of these will be Trey Lance ($5,700) at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Lance’s first game in the NFL was disappointing, but the weather did him no favors. This week, the Niners face the Seahawks who are coming off of an upset win on Monday Night Football. This will likely leave Lance on a small amount of rosters, but his rushing upside does not go away after one rough week. Lance and the Niners offense will be at home for this week 2 matchup and are favored by nine points. That should leave plenty of rushing for Lance and this next player.

Jeff Wilson Jr. ($5,100) is one of the best values on the board this week. Wilson will step into the starting role for the 49ers, where he has known success. In Wilson’s four starts last season, he rushed an average of 17 times for 65 yards per game. Additionally, he caught two passes per game. At his price, Wilson should return immediate value with his almost guaranteed 19 touches a game. If Wilson can get into the end zone with one of those touches, this price is a steal.

At receiver, Tyler Boyd ($5,400) will likely be stepping into the starting role with the injury to Tee Higgins. Higgins is currently in concussion protocol, so his return is completely unknown. Luckily for the Bengals, the team is deep at receiver. Boyd stepped up and was a big part of the offense, receiving seven targets in last week's game. He was able to turn one of these into a touchdown as well. The Bengals offense will now have a full week of practice with Boyd in the lineup. The Dallas Cowboys defense will likely focus on Boyd’s partner in Ja’Marr Chase, leaving the door open for Boyd to have a potential big day.

The last player for this lineup is someone else that the public might not favor. Tyler Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams offense was completely inept in their week 1 matchup. Higbee also did not help by dropping multiple passes either. The issue is that the Rams almost have to rely on Higbee to be their second receiver on the team. Playing against the Atlanta Falcons this week, the offense will likely once again have to rely on Higbee. Falcon’s leading defensive back A.J. Terrell is likely to shadow Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson is still injured. If Higbee gets 11 targets this week, like he did in Week 1, he could turn in a huge performance for the Rams.

Sample Lineup for Week 2:

Trey Lance, $5,700

Jeff Wilson, $5,100

Tyler Boyd, $5,400

Tyler Higbee, $4,200

Bengals DST, $2,200

This lineup also goes with one of the lowest priced defenses on the board, the Bengals. As stated earlier, the Cowboys were able to muster just three points in Week 1 and that is with Dak Prescott at quarterback. This week, the team must rely on Cooper Rush who has just one start in his career. The Bengals defense is also great at rushing the passer, which is bad for a Cowboys team with a weak offensive line and an inexperienced quarterback. With this lineup set, DraftKings players will be left with $27,400 for their final four players. This is a huge amount and can let players pay up at quarterback, running back, or wide receiver. Some interesting higher priced players include Nick Chubb ($7,100), Cooper Kupp ($9,900), or Michael Pittman ($6,700). Good luck in week 2 of DraftKings DFS tournaments.

