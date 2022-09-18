Week 2 late games open thread

Week 2 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a quartet of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle at San Francisco

Cincinnati at Dallas

Houston at Denver

Arizona at Las Vegas

The most important game in the second half of the day is clearly the Atlanta Falcons facing the Los Angeles Rams. It almost seems like a no-win situation with both teams being hated by Saints fans, but thankfully one of them will lose! Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

