Bears vs. Packers: Sunday Night Football open thread

An NFC North rivalry continues this Sunday Night. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears tonight at Lambeau Field. These two teams have the oldest rivalry in the NFL but Aaron Rodgers has simply owned the Bears during his career. Will Aaron Rodgers continue his dominance over the Bears? Can the Bears complete another upset over a playoff team from a season ago? Let’s tune in and find out!

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

