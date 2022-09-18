Saints vs. Buccaneers: Week 2 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 2

The Saints host the Bucs in a NFC South showdown in the Superdome today. This game is the second of three consecutive NFC South games to start the season for the Saints. The Saints already won the first game, against their arch-rivals, and they now look to win the next here against another divisional opponent. The Saints have been phenomenal against the Bucs in the regular season over the last three seasons, but they will need to be dialed-in to keep the streak going. Let’s get this showdown started!

Kickoff:

Sunday, September 18th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 710

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 227 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +2.5; Over/Under 44, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Bucs Nation

Here’s to the Saints winning their seventh-straight regular season game against the Bucs! Who Dat!

