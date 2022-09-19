Saints open as early favorites on the road against the Panthers in Week 3

After a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints will be looking for a bounce-back game against their division rival Carolina Panthers. According to DraftKings sportsbook, the Saints open as 2.5 point favorites against the Panthers, despite coming off a 20-10 loss the week before.

This could in part be because the Carolina Panthers themselves are coming off a tough loss, losing 16-19 on the road to the New York Giants. While Christian McCaffrey had a decent game, crossing 100 rushing yards, the Panthers’ passing attack - like New Orleans - failed to find a ton of success in the air, with Baker Mayfield throwing for “only” 145 yards.

It will be interesting to see how this line moves throughout the week depending on additional news regarding Jameis Winston’s back injury that appeared to hinder in yesterday against the Buccaneers, and whether the Saints could have players returning from injury like Alvin Kamara and Paulson Adebo.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.