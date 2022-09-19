Titans vs. Bills: ‘Monday Night Football’ open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in the first game of tonight’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. It’s a matchup of reigning AFC divisional champs to kickoff Monday Night Football in upstate New York. Will Buffalo get a second-consecutive primetime win to start the season? Can Tennessee rebound from their disappointing loss in Week 1? Let’s tune in to find out!

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 4:15pm PST / 6:15pm CST / 7:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!