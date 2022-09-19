Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by his alma mater

On Friday night, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry received the very special honor from his alma mater, Lutcher High School of having his jersey number retired in a pregame ceremony on-field.

Landry is from Convent, LA and wore #80 playing for the Bulldogs, where he was a standout wide receiver with 241 receptions for 3,902 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also rushed for 875 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his senior year, Landry was ranked as one of the top wide receivers in the country. After graduating from Lutcher, he attended Louisiana State University. As a junior, he was a second team ALL-SEC selection. Landry played 3 seasons for the LSU Tigers before declaring for the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2nd round. He played 4 seasons with the Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns. The Saints signed Landry to a one-year contract in May.

Landry got very emotional as he spoke to his hometown crowd and making a $10,000 donation to Luther High School’s football team through his foundation, Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation. The foundation, which was founded in 2020, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socioeconomic disparities and/or chronic health conditions (Cystic Fibrosis). The foundation’s mission is to empower, engage and excite those communities through a variety of life-changing programs, special events and charitable initiatives held throughout the year in the greater Cleveland, Miami and New Orleans areas.

