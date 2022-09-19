Fleur-de-Links, September 19: Saints suffer loss in Week 2

New Orleans Saints News:
Turnovers and mistakes doom Saints in 20-10 loss to Bucs - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans, New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore ejected after brawl - ESPN
Mike Evans and Marhson Lattimore were ejected after Evans attacked Lattimore.
Tom Brady on Week 2 win vs. Saints: ‘It was an emotional game’ - Yahoo! Sports
Tom Brady speaks with media about the Week 2 game.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara, Tre’Quan Smith, Paulson Adebo, Wyatt Davis, Nick Vannett, and Payton Turner were all inactive for the Saints’ Week 2 game.
Glazer: Saints QB Jameis Winston Has 4 Fractures in Back; No Risk of Further Injury - Bleacher Report
Jameis Winston was reportedly playing with an injury, suffering from multiple back fractures.
[WATCH] Mathieu and Landry lead Who Dat chat before the game - Canal Street Chronicles
Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry led the Who Dat chant before the Saints game.
New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason approved to be discharged from the hospital - WDSU
Saints legend Steve Gleason was approved for discharge after being admitted to the hospital for low sodium levels.
Watch Live: Saints Postgame Show#TBvsNO | @Verizon https://t.co/i02kTUqgWE— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 18, 2022
10,000 Career Yards for Mark Ingram!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 18, 2022
(& still counting) #Saints | @markingramII pic.twitter.com/sJkcN5GhiY
Sean Payton on the Saints taking the field in New Orleans today without him:— John Sigler (@john_siglerr) September 18, 2022
"Number one, I miss the food," Payton says. "Even more than that I miss this matchup. And this is one of the first days I feel different not coaching."
