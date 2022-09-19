Fleur-de-Links, September 19: Saints suffer loss in Week 2

The Saints lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Mike Evans and Marhson Lattimore were ejected after Evans attacked Lattimore.

Tom Brady speaks with media about the Week 2 game.

Alvin Kamara, Tre’Quan Smith, Paulson Adebo, Wyatt Davis, Nick Vannett, and Payton Turner were all inactive for the Saints’ Week 2 game.

Jameis Winston was reportedly playing with an injury, suffering from multiple back fractures.

Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry led the Who Dat chant before the Saints game.

Saints legend Steve Gleason was approved for discharge after being admitted to the hospital for low sodium levels.