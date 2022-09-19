 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 19: Saints suffer loss in Week 2

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Turnovers and mistakes doom Saints in 20-10 loss to Bucs - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans, New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore ejected after brawl - ESPN

Mike Evans and Marhson Lattimore were ejected after Evans attacked Lattimore.

Tom Brady on Week 2 win vs. Saints: ‘It was an emotional game’ - Yahoo! Sports

Tom Brady speaks with media about the Week 2 game.

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara, Tre’Quan Smith, Paulson Adebo, Wyatt Davis, Nick Vannett, and Payton Turner were all inactive for the Saints’ Week 2 game.

Glazer: Saints QB Jameis Winston Has 4 Fractures in Back; No Risk of Further Injury - Bleacher Report

Jameis Winston was reportedly playing with an injury, suffering from multiple back fractures.

[WATCH] Mathieu and Landry lead Who Dat chat before the game - Canal Street Chronicles

Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry led the Who Dat chant before the Saints game.

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason approved to be discharged from the hospital - WDSU

Saints legend Steve Gleason was approved for discharge after being admitted to the hospital for low sodium levels.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...