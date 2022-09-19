CSC Week 2 Monday Night Football Picks

We have not one, but two games to watch this Monday Night! First, the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans, then the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchups. This week, the CSC staff unanimously picked the Bills, while I was the only one picking the Eagles. Here’s how I see it:

Titans(0-1) at Bills(1-0)

Buffalo was outright dominant in their season-opening win, while Tennessee was unsurprisingly unspectacular in their loss last week. Those two looks continue in this matchup of two of last year’s AFC division winners. Buffalo wins 24-19.

Pick: Bills

***

Vikings(1-0) at Eagles(1-0) - Game of the Week

This game will be another standout performance from AJ Brown, as Philadelphia and Minnesota end Week 2 with a bang. Ultimately, Minnesota’s defense won’t be able to make the stops their offense desperately needs them to make in the end. Philadelphia wins 31-29.

Pick: Eagles

***

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!