Monday night doubleheader could be playoff previews

Game 1: Titans vs. Bills

The Bills backed up their status as Super Bowl favorites with a drubbing of the defending champion Rams in Week 1. Another win on Monday night against a good Tennessee squad would further cement that status.

The Titans are coming off a disappointing loss to the Giants, and will look to avoid dropping to 0-2 and dead last in the AFC South. This team was picked to win the division by a lot of experts, so an 0-2 start would be a disaster for this team.

The Titans are an above average team, but I feel the Bills are just too good, especially at home. The Titans can show they are still here by pulling out a win or at least hanging around, and the Bills can further separate themselves from the pack with another dominant win. The Bills are 10-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. I think they hit it exactly.

The pick: Bills 27-17

Game 2: Vikings vs. Eagles

The first Monday night game offers a tantalizing matchup between two strong teams in the NFC. The Vikings are coming off a win over the hated Packers in Week 1, a game in which Justin Jefferson looked like most unstoppable force in football.

The Eagles are also 1-0 after defeating the Lions 38-35, a win that looks much better now that the Lions thoroughly defeated the Commanders on Sunday. The Eagles ran for 4 touchdowns in Week 1 and didn’t turn the ball over once.

These two teams are very evenly matched, and I feel whichever team is able to be more efficient and mistake free will ultimately win a close game. If the Eagles ground game is able to control the pace and keep Jefferson and the Viking offense off the field the Eagles should move to 2-0, and I think they’re going to... barely. I’ll take the Eagles again hitting the 3-point favorite mark according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The pick: Eagles 24-21

