Saints updated Super Bowl LVII Odds

With Super Bowl LVII set to take next year at Arizona, let’s take a look at where the New Orleans Saints rank among everyone else as the new season starts just one week from Thursday. Vegas Insider currently has the Saints ranked 17th sitting at an +4000 wedged right between the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans. The Saints haven’t been regarded as a favorite or even a dark horse Super Bowl team by most of the national media NFL experts/analyst, however looking at this team with Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave now joining Michael Thomas and a fully healthy Jamies Winston along with this defense, they most certainly could make some noise as the season goes along and challenge the Rams in what is now a relatively weaker NFC conference.

What's the feel at Saints camp?



"Michael Thomas looked EXCELLENT today.. I think the Saints are a playoff team" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive #Saints pic.twitter.com/1nj37ZBa4R — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 5, 2022

