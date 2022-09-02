 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 2: Marcus Maye arrested

By Adam Dunnells
New York Jets v Denver Broncos Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

BREAKING: Marcus Maye reportedly arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm - Canal Street Chronicles

Marcus Maye has reportedly been arrested on the morning on Thursday, September 1st.

Saints safety Marcus Maye denies allegations after being arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm - Yahoo! Sports

According to his attorney, Marcus Maye denies the allegations following his arrests.

Former Lions seventh-round pick back with New Orleans Saints - M Live

Dwayne Washington has been re-signed by the Saints.

Saints add familiar name to active roster, plus a new OL to the practice squad - NOLA

In addition to the return of Dwayne Washington to the active roster, the Saints have also signed offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to their practice squad.

The Saints Have Placed 2 Players On Injured Reserve - The Spun

Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach were placed on injured reserve.

Saints lose veteran LB Jon Bostic, who re-signs with Washington - Yahoo! Sports

Former Saints linebacker Jon Bostic is signing with the Washington Commanders.

Ryan Ramczyk talks continuity on Saints offensive line - New Orleans Saints

Ryan Ramczyk speaks with local New Orleans media.

