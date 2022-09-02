Fleur-de-Links, September 2: Marcus Maye arrested

New Orleans Saints News:
BREAKING: Marcus Maye reportedly arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm - Canal Street Chronicles
Marcus Maye has reportedly been arrested on the morning on Thursday, September 1st.
Saints safety Marcus Maye denies allegations after being arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm - Yahoo! Sports
According to his attorney, Marcus Maye denies the allegations following his arrests.
Former Lions seventh-round pick back with New Orleans Saints - M Live
Dwayne Washington has been re-signed by the Saints.
Saints add familiar name to active roster, plus a new OL to the practice squad - NOLA
In addition to the return of Dwayne Washington to the active roster, the Saints have also signed offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to their practice squad.
The Saints Have Placed 2 Players On Injured Reserve - The Spun
Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach were placed on injured reserve.
Saints lose veteran LB Jon Bostic, who re-signs with Washington - Yahoo! Sports
Former Saints linebacker Jon Bostic is signing with the Washington Commanders.
Ryan Ramczyk talks continuity on Saints offensive line - New Orleans Saints
Ryan Ramczyk speaks with local New Orleans media.
Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested this morning for aggravated assault with a firearm, per source.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 1, 2022
Statement from Marcus Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2022
“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”
#Saints Chris Olave Picks LSU: “I gotta go LSU, I’m from Louisiana now.”@BootKreweMedia pic.twitter.com/AGuNZsXUYV— Jack Culotta, Jr. (@TalkCulotta) September 1, 2022
Loading comments...