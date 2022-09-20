 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints loss to Bucs

The Bucs finally get one over on the Saints.

By Sterling Mclymont
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

This past Sunday, the New Orleans Saints went up against a bitter rival in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A defensive stand by the home team quickly went in the wrong direction when the offense crumbled which allowed Tom Brady the chance to skate out of New Orleans with a win.

There were many things that went wrong Sunday, all of which need to be addressed. As you could imagine, both the Who Dat Nation and the NFL world as a whole had much to say about what transpired Sunday afternoon.

During the game, a brawl would break out between multiple members of both teams. Most notably, Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans would have an altercation that made national news. Here’s what the world had to say about it:

Next up for the Saints is a date with the Carolina Panthers and hopefully they will be able to bounce back after the loss to Tampa Bay. We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions after the game!

