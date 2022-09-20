Social media reactions to Saints loss to Bucs

This past Sunday, the New Orleans Saints went up against a bitter rival in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A defensive stand by the home team quickly went in the wrong direction when the offense crumbled which allowed Tom Brady the chance to skate out of New Orleans with a win.

There were many things that went wrong Sunday, all of which need to be addressed. As you could imagine, both the Who Dat Nation and the NFL world as a whole had much to say about what transpired Sunday afternoon.

#Saints run defense was much improved in this game, too. Allowed only 2.4 yards per carry with a long of just 13.



You can see individual improvements on both sides of the ball, but five turnovers wild penalties will always be hard to overcome. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 19, 2022

Can’t wait to tell my kids how the Saints wasted a generational offense and defense in two different times — ️laiboi ️ (@blakebooming) September 19, 2022

Saints defense held Tampa in check all game and the offense couldn’t do shit — Bryan (@comeflywithbee4) September 18, 2022

Don't let the media in this game focus on only the Tampa Bay injuries. The Saints are also without their LT (Trevor Penning) and a Pro Bowl offensive weapon (Alvin Kamara) - AND one of their best young player on defense (Paul Adebo) and had their QB on the injury report all week. — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) September 18, 2022

During the game, a brawl would break out between multiple members of both teams. Most notably, Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans would have an altercation that made national news. Here’s what the world had to say about it:

Caught up with Mike Evans after the game to get his side of the fight between he and Marshon Lattimorepic.twitter.com/FFxWqKlrTT — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) September 18, 2022

If Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore played baseball… pic.twitter.com/H0vWPZVSpa — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 19, 2022

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore got more beef than Peter Griffin and the chicken. — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) September 18, 2022

MIKE EVANS AND MARSHON LATTIMORE AT THE NEXT ROUGH N ROWDY pic.twitter.com/og8I1NYGz7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 18, 2022

Mike Evans when he see Marshon Lattimore pic.twitter.com/9yryH8JmTu — Ralph J (@LiteTraffic) September 18, 2022

Next up for the Saints is a date with the Carolina Panthers and hopefully they will be able to bounce back after the loss to Tampa Bay. We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions after the game!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.