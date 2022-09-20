3 takeaways from the Saints heated game against the Bucs

1. The Defense is just fine

After a rough first half against the Falcons in Week 1, the New Orleans Saints defense did not look like the unit it had been over the last five years. However, after their Week 2 performance against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, we can determine that their start against the Falcons was an anomaly and not the norm. The Saints held the Bucs scoreless throughout the first half and to just 3 points through three quarters. The Saints should be encouraged by this performance as the Buccaneers are a good offense that they managed to stifle for most of the afternoon.

2. The Offense is not

Despite the strong game from the defense and the questionable calls from the officials, the Saints offense is really what cost them this game. The defense held Tampa down as long as they could, and Jameis Winston and the offense were unable to capitalize. The fact is this team has played one good quarter of offense in their first eight, and Jameis looked like the QB that threw 30 INTs a few years ago at the end of this game. Yes, Alvin Kamara was missing, and the Bucs are a very good defense, but there’s no way you are ever going to win games in the NFL scoring just 10 points with 5 turnovers.

3. Michael Thomas is back

Thomas turned in his second straight game of 5+ receptions for 55+ yards and a touchdown on Sunday. The offense isn’t as efficient as it was when we last saw Thomas healthy, but his play through the first two games of the season is a very good sign. The Saints need to keep feeding him as he will eventually gain more confidence and rapport with Winston as the season progresses. Thomas is one of the more QB friendly WRs in the NFL, and his return to form could be the most important thing to help Jameis overcome his struggles through these first two weeks.

