Fleur-de-Links, September 20: Bruce Arians under investigation for alleged role in brawl

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints open as early favorites on the road against the Panthers in Week 3 - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints are currently 2.5-point favorites for their Week 3 road game against the Carolina Panthers.
Bruce Arians’ alleged role in Bucs-Saints fight under NFL investigation: report - FOX News
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is being investigated by the NFL for any role he may have had in the brawl between Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans.
NFL suspends Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans for one game for altercation with New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore - ESPN
The NFL has suspended Mike Evans for his role in the brawl between the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, specifically for his blindside attack on Marshon Lattimore.
Sean Payton chimes in on the Saints-Buccaneers fight, and he sees a ‘cheaper shot’ - NOLA
Without specifically naming Mike Evans, Sean Payton stated that, in the two brawls involving Mike Evans, “you see a cheaper shot by a player.”
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by his alma mater - Canal Street Chronicles
Jarvis Landry’s high school, Lutcher High School, retired Jarvis Landry’s number.
Saints’ Allen disappointed by rash of late errors in Week 2 - AP News
Dennis Allen speaks on his disappointment with the Saints in Week 2.
Former New Orleans Saints Great Steve Gleason Back Home after Health Scare Put Him in Hospital - HOT 107.9
After being approved for discharge from the hospital, Steve Gleason has returned home after being admitted to the hospital for low sodium levels.
Toe-Drag Swag by @Cantguardmike— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 19, 2022
More photos from the home opener:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his part in yesterday's altercation with the New Orleans Saints. Here is the official press release from the league announcing his suspension.— Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) September 19, 2022
Finally got discharged late yesterday afternoon & it was so glorious to see the clouds outside the hospital.— Steve Gleason - "Live Impossible" (@SteveGleason) September 19, 2022
Fell right in with our family.
Here's a couple pics. You can see our new ride! A Ram Promaster. Gray Gray being Gray Gray. She's perfect. May you never lose your fire sis.
