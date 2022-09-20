 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 20: Bruce Arians under investigation for alleged role in brawl

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints open as early favorites on the road against the Panthers in Week 3 - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints are currently 2.5-point favorites for their Week 3 road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Bruce Arians’ alleged role in Bucs-Saints fight under NFL investigation: report - FOX News

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is being investigated by the NFL for any role he may have had in the brawl between Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans.

NFL suspends Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans for one game for altercation with New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore - ESPN

The NFL has suspended Mike Evans for his role in the brawl between the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, specifically for his blindside attack on Marshon Lattimore.

Sean Payton chimes in on the Saints-Buccaneers fight, and he sees a ‘cheaper shot’ - NOLA

Without specifically naming Mike Evans, Sean Payton stated that, in the two brawls involving Mike Evans, “you see a cheaper shot by a player.”

Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by his alma mater - Canal Street Chronicles

Jarvis Landry’s high school, Lutcher High School, retired Jarvis Landry’s number.

Saints’ Allen disappointed by rash of late errors in Week 2 - AP News

Dennis Allen speaks on his disappointment with the Saints in Week 2.

Former New Orleans Saints Great Steve Gleason Back Home after Health Scare Put Him in Hospital - HOT 107.9

After being approved for discharge from the hospital, Steve Gleason has returned home after being admitted to the hospital for low sodium levels.

