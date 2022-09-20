Fantasy football Week 2 has wrapped. The week ended with a double-header on Monday Night Football, which caused some delay in player analysis. There is already a quick turnaround as Thursday will be here soon. Waivers are generally placed on Wednesday and Thursday, so make sure to get your in your picks. This week has some odd names on the list, but the NFL changes very quickly. These are fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 3 of the NFL regular season.

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa exploded on the fantasy scene this week. Dolphins fans and Tagovailoa truthers are taking a well-deserved victory lap today. Tagovailoa is not being restrained in this offense, throwing for 88 times in his first two games. His last game speaks for itself though. Six touchdowns and over 450 yards passing will have every fantasy player making a bid for the quarterback, especially in a year where the position is confusing. With players like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers having down fantasy years, Tagovailoa could be a league winner.

Darrel Williams, Running Back, Arizona Cardinals

Guess what, James Conner is once again banged up. I am sure the fantasy world is shocked. Although, the running back waiver wire is incredibly thin. Enter Conner’s backup, Darrel Williams. Williams touched the ball 10 times in his short appearance in week 2 and scored a touchdown. Should Conner miss any time, Williams looks to be the primary ball-carrier for the Cardinals. Eno Benjamin will remain the change-up running back, so Williams will have a defined role.

Raheem Mostert, Running Back, Miami Dolphins

This is how thin the running back position is this season. Mostert rushed 11 times for a potent Dolphins offense and now appears to be a name to watch on this week’s waiver wire. Between Chase Edmonds and Mostert, the two will be the primary running backs in Miami. Predicting which will be the feature back each week will be incredibly frustrating though. Mostert is likely worth a stash at the end of benches but starting him will be difficult until he can prove that he has a feature role in the team.

Josh Palmer, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Palmer scored a touchdown for the Chargers in his first start after the Keenan Allen injury. It is unknown if Allen will be able to play in week 3, but Palmer has earned a spot at the end of most fantasy rosters. Even though Palmer only caught four passes in week 2, he was targeted eight times total. The rapport between quarterback Justin Herbert and Palmer will grow as the two play together. Monitor Keenan Allen’s status but stash Palmer if possible.

Jake Kumerow, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills

When Gabe Davis suffered an ankle injury in practice, it was unknown which Bills wide receiver would step up in his place. It was possible that Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder would move from their slot position, but that did not happen. Jake Kumerow stepped into the starting role opposite Stefon Diggs in week 2. Kumerow caught two passes for 50 yards, but this was a very quick change to the game plan as Davis’ injury did not happen until the weekend. If Davis misses significant time, Kumerow is an immediate fantasy asset.

Logan Thomas, Tight End, Washington Commanders

Logan Thomas is likely going to be one of the most targeted waiver pickups this week. The tight end position is always difficult, so having any asset is a huge positive. Thomas is worth a pickup but be wary. Each week it seems as if any of the Commanders pass-catchers can be a big part of the offense. Thomas had just five targets last week but got into the end zone. The Commanders are so deep at skill position, that Thomas is likely to be touchdown dependent. He is worth a stash but proceed with caution.

