Should the Saints consider a change at quarterback for Week 3?

The roller coaster that is the New Orleans Saints season is well underway through the first two games of the 2022 NFL regular season.

After three quarters of the first game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints offense appeared to struggle. Then in the fourth quarter, Jameis Winston and the offense appeared to finally “click,” coming back from down 16 points to beat the rival Falcons.

While many hoped this strong fourth quarter would carry over into the Saints’ Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it wasn’t meant to be. Turnovers and a Jameis Winston back injury doomed the Saints to a 20-10 loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, Tampa’s first regular season win over the Saints win Brady joined the team.

But the Winston injury coupled with his hot-and-cold performance in the game left many in Who Dat Nation questioning whether the Saints should consider making a change at quarterback, even if only for a game or two to give Winston an opportunity to get fully healthy. The Saints have veteran Andy Dalton on the roster for this very purpose, so do you think the Saints should pull the trigger on, even a temporary, quarterback change? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

