NFL Week 2 power rankings

Back to back blowouts over good teams leaves no doubt that Bills are the class of the NFL currently. Not much more you can say about outscoring two 12+ win teams from last season 72-17.

The Chiefs looked impressive against the division rival Chargers on Thursday night, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense look like they haven’t skipped a beat without Tyreek Hill.

The Bucs defense looks like it could be the top unit in the NFL, as they held down Jameis Winston and the Saints offense the whole afternoon en route to a 20-10 victory. Say what you want about them but they’re the top of the NFC until further notice.

Tyreek Hill’s arrival has the Dolphins looking like a contender as the head into a matchup with Buffalo

A breakout game from Tua and a massive comeback against a very good Ravens team has the Dolphins keeping pace in the AFC East at 2-0. Their biggest regular season game in years is on the schedule next week as they welcome the Bills to Miami.

A close loss to the Chiefs is a reminder that the Chargers still have a roadblock in front of them in the AFC West. They are still one of the most talented teams in the NFL, but let’s hope they can stay healthy going forward.

Jalen Hurts is officially an above average NFL QB. Now that the Eagles finally have a top WR in AJ Brown the offense is flowing under Hurts while Darius Slay and the Eagles defense also looks like one of the more solid units in football.

The Rams got their bounce back win on Sunday, but almost blowing a 28-3 lead against the Falcons of all teams is not a good look.

The Ravens looked like a top 5 team through three quarters on Sunday, but the total collapse in the fourth quarter means this team still has some things to figure out before they can contend for a title.

Another team that got a bounce back win against lesser competition, the Packers still need to beat a good team before they can be considered a top 2 team in the NFC

Trey Lance’s devastating injury could be good for the short-term goals of the 49ers. Lance did not look ready yet in the time we saw him play, and Jimmy G can lead this team to the playoffs, but their long-term goals took a heavy blow with Lance now missing an entire year of development.

The Bengals are teetering on the edge of being out of the top 16. Two close losses and a belief in Joe Burrow keeps them here for now, but a loss to the Jets next week and you might be hitting the panic button if you live in Cincinnati.

If there is such a thing as an embarrassing win we may have just seen on from the Broncos. Russell Wilson has not looked like himself and Nate Hackett has cornered the market on dumb decisions. I think they will turn it around as the offense gains a rhythm, but the clock is ticking.

Well that’s why you pay a guy like Kyler Murray. The Cardinal’s QB practically willed the team to a comeback win over the Raiders in what was already a hugely important game for them as they avoid the 0-2 start.

The Saints offense has to get right quickly otherwise they could be headed for trouble

The Saints defense will keep them in almost every game they play, but the offense has got to get it going otherwise we could be looking at another season with no playoffs.

The Vikings offense was held in check by Kirk Cousins on MNF. Cousins is historically terrible in primetime games, so this could just be more in that same pattern, but this was not a good look following a dominant Week 1.

The Pats got up off the mat of their Week 1 loss to Miami by beating an always tough Steelers team. Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers’ big days were enough to squeak by Pittsburgh without TJ Watt.

Najee Harris hits the hole worse than a virgin, and Mitch Trubisky couldn’t even complete a pass throwing beads off a rooftop at Mardi Gras, TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick deserve better.

Man, Najee Harris just isn't seeing the field well early in the season. Know he's not healthy, but he's got to correct this issue. Missing some major lanes. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/HereTlJlv9 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 19, 2022

The Raiders game this week against the Titans feels like an elimination game already. Statistically speaking teams that start 0-3 almost never make the playoffs, and after blowing a big lead to Arizona the Raiders are staring that prospect right in the face.

Next week will be a real litmus test for this team. If they are able to bounce back from a humbling loss to the Bills they may find themselves just a half game back in their division. If they fold again and fall to 0-3 we may be seeing the beginning of the end for this era of Titan football.

The Colts loss on the road to the Jaguars was just more of the same for this team. They have not won in Jacksonville since Reggie Wayne was still on the team. The weakness of the AFC South means this team can still get it going and make the playoffs, but I could equally see this team dropping their next 3 games before their rematch with the Jags.

The Browns will never be more embarrassing on the football field then how they were in the offseason, but their collapse against the Jets came pretty close as they allowed 14 points in under 2 minutes to Joe Flacco.

Danny Dimes now sits at 2-0 ladies and gentlemen, who woulda thought

Major props to the Giants for starting 2-0 and keeping pace with Philly in the NFC East. If they manage to beat the Cowboys and Bears in the next two weeks, which is entirely possible, this team could prove to be a threat to the Eagles and not just a team beating not so great competition out of the gate.

A good win against the Bengals proves they aren’t quite done yet, but just how far they can go with a backup QB remains to be seen.

Any win for Detroit is going to be a good win at this point in their development. Now against Minnesota they have a chance to prove they have turned a corner and are ready to break into the top 20.

The Commanders could easily fall to the bottom 5 in the league if we get to Week 6 and all they have to show for themselves is a win over the lowly Jags.

The Bears took a step backwards against the hated Packers on Sunday night. Justin Fields isn’t quite there yet as their passing offense has been non-existent through two weeks.

The Seahawks also came back down to earth a bit in Week 2, as the offense was unable to get anything going at all against the 49ers.

The Jets stunning win over the Browns can be a building point for them, but it remains to be seen whether or not that game says more about the Jets or Browns this season.

The Jags now find themselves in first place in the AFC South with the division’s only win so far, but don’t expect it to last as their schedule ramps up in the next few weeks with trips to LA and Philly

This was a good win for the Jags, but I’ll believe in them when they beat a team that hasn’t accounted for 3 of their 5 wins since 2020. I could easily see this team winning only one or two more games this year.

The Texans pushed the Broncos to the limit Sunday, but were unable to finish it off and now find themselves looking like the worst team in the division after the Jags were somehow able to beat the Colts yet again.

Another close loss means the Panthers now face the Saints in Week 3 in search of their first win. If they fall again we could see them with a top 3 pick come April.

Almost, Atlanta... almost.

