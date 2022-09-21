 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 21: Marshon Lattimore and Dennis Allen had a conversation about Week 2 brawl

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Social media reactions to Saints loss to Bucs - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how fans reacted to the Saints’ Week 2 game, with many focusing on the fight between Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans.

Saints’ Dennis Allen had ‘conversation’ with Marshon Lattimore, confused by Mike Evans suspension - FOX News

Dennis Allen reportedly had a conversation with Marshon Lattimore about the fight between him and Mike Evans and said that he thinks what Evans did was “way more egregious” than what Lattimore did.

Should the Saints consider a change at quarterback for Week 3? - Canal Street Chronicles

Answering whether or not the Saints should look at benching Jameis Winston for Week 3.

Ryan donates gameday suite to United Way for Saints home opener - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints partner Ryan donated their gameday suits to groups from United Way.

Important quotes after the Saints loss include criticism of late turnovers - Canal Street Chronicles

Quotes from Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston, Tyrann Mathieu, and Mark Ingram following the Saints loss in Week 2.

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Saints - All Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the upcoming Week 3 game against the Saints.

Nine New Orleans Saints legends nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Jahri Evans, Jake Delhomme, Lorenzo Neal, Joe Horn, Wesley Walls, La’Roi Glover, Pat Swilling, Eric Allen, and John Kasay have all been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

