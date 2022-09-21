Fleur-de-Links, September 21: Marshon Lattimore and Dennis Allen had a conversation about Week 2 brawl

New Orleans Saints News:
Social media reactions to Saints loss to Bucs - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how fans reacted to the Saints’ Week 2 game, with many focusing on the fight between Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans.
Saints’ Dennis Allen had ‘conversation’ with Marshon Lattimore, confused by Mike Evans suspension - FOX News
Dennis Allen reportedly had a conversation with Marshon Lattimore about the fight between him and Mike Evans and said that he thinks what Evans did was “way more egregious” than what Lattimore did.
Should the Saints consider a change at quarterback for Week 3? - Canal Street Chronicles
Answering whether or not the Saints should look at benching Jameis Winston for Week 3.
Ryan donates gameday suite to United Way for Saints home opener - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partner Ryan donated their gameday suits to groups from United Way.
Important quotes after the Saints loss include criticism of late turnovers - Canal Street Chronicles
Quotes from Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston, Tyrann Mathieu, and Mark Ingram following the Saints loss in Week 2.
Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Saints - All Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the upcoming Week 3 game against the Saints.
Nine New Orleans Saints legends nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Jahri Evans, Jake Delhomme, Lorenzo Neal, Joe Horn, Wesley Walls, La’Roi Glover, Pat Swilling, Eric Allen, and John Kasay have all been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.
The #Saints have signed G Yasir Durant to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of G Drew Desjarlais— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2022
Tony Jones Jr. with the jets on#Saints | @PanzuraStorage pic.twitter.com/AzLgkBTeRW— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2022
Today is #NationalVoterRegistrationDay! People often forget about midterms but they are crucial to our democracy because the officials up for election wield a ton of power over our communities. Make sure you're registered in time and while you're at it, make your voting plan— DemarioDavis.eth (@demario__davis) September 20, 2022
