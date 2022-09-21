Fleur-de-Links, September 21: Marshon Lattimore and Dennis Allen had a conversation about Week 2 brawl

A look at how fans reacted to the Saints’ Week 2 game, with many focusing on the fight between Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans.

Dennis Allen reportedly had a conversation with Marshon Lattimore about the fight between him and Mike Evans and said that he thinks what Evans did was “way more egregious” than what Lattimore did.

Answering whether or not the Saints should look at benching Jameis Winston for Week 3.

New Orleans Saints partner Ryan donated their gameday suits to groups from United Way.

Quotes from Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston, Tyrann Mathieu, and Mark Ingram following the Saints loss in Week 2.

The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the upcoming Week 3 game against the Saints.

Jahri Evans, Jake Delhomme, Lorenzo Neal, Joe Horn, Wesley Walls, La’Roi Glover, Pat Swilling, Eric Allen, and John Kasay have all been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

The #Saints have signed G Yasir Durant to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of G Drew Desjarlais — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2022