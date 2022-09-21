Updated Super Bowl odds after Week 2

With week two of the NFL officially wrapped up, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After coming off the win against the Falcons the Saints came back down to earth as they hosted Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what was one heated divisional rivalry game as Tampa Bay won 20-10. The Saints currently sit 16th among all 32 NFL teams according to DraftKings.com, with the odds sitting at +4000 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams. The Saints currently sit between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. You can always give my page a follow as well @aasalas98.