Saints and Panthers release initial injury report ahead of week three

This Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) will face the Carolina Panthers (0-2) in Charlotte, North Carolina in week three of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints are entering this week after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the playing status of multiple key players, including Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara, have been questioned throughout the week.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Wednesday for both New Orleans and Carolina. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injury Reserve would not appear on this list.

New Orleans Saints

Limited Participation

CB Paulson Adebo (Ankle)

RB Alvin Kamara (Rib)

T Ryan Ramczyk (Elbow)

WR Tre’Quan Smith (Shoulder)

TE Taysom Hill (Rib)

S Marcus Maye (Rib)

QB Jameis Winston (Back/Ankle)

FB Adam Prentice (Shoulder)

WR Deonte Harty (Foot)

Carolina Panthers

Limited Participation

CB Donte Jackson (Hamstring)

Did Not Participate

RB Christian McCaffrey (Non-Injury Related/Rest)

A second list of practice inactives should be released closer to Sunday by both teams. It will be interesting to see the continued progress of both Kamara and Adebo throughout the week, as both of them were out against the Buccaneers last Sunday.

