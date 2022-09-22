Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs Buccaneers

This one hurt for a multitude of reasons.

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Bucs 20-10 in one of the worst offensive performances in recent memory (minus the Dolphins debacle last year).

Jameis is not right

Jameis Winston played in Sunday’s game with four fractures in his back and it was one of the worst single-game performances of his career. Winston threw for 236 yards on 25-40 passes with three interceptions. He missed Chris Olave on several deep passes and just didn’t look right throughout the game. Team doctors have said his injury can’t get worse, but it looks to be affecting his performance. Only time will tell whether he can deliver the performances New Orleans needs to succeed.

Pete Werner is that guy

Through two games, Werner has 21 tackles and a forced fumble. People were upset that Kwon Alexander wasn’t brought back to New Orleans, but Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis both knew the value that Werner was bringing to the table and didn't spend the extra money, which we have now seen. The defense has been a bright spot through two games, but now the Saints need the offense to come through.

This team is still special

Through two games, it’s obvious that there is a lot to work on, especially with the offense. But this team is a group of fighters that embody the culture of New Orleans and have a common goal. Once the offense gels together, there isn’t a team in the NFL that could hold them back.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel