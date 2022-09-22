Steelers vs. Browns: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup of AFC North rivals. The Steelers swept the season series last year, let’s see if that continues here. Can Cleveland rebound from their stunning collapse last week? Will Pittsburgh continue their success against the Browns? Let’s tune in to find out!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, Ohio

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

