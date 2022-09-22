 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 22: Alvin Kamara and Paulson Adebo return to practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints and Panthers release initial injury report ahead of week three - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have released their intial injury report, which had no players listed as DNP.

NFL sends warning to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers after Sunday confrontation with Saints, per report - CBS Sports

Bruce Arians has reportedly received a warning from the NFL following his conduct during the Saints-Bucs Week 2 game.

Saints contradict reasoning Bruce Arians was on the field for Sunday’s melee - Yardbreaker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers official statement for why Bruce Arians was on the field has been contradicted by Saints front office, including Mickey Loomis and Jeff Ireland.

Updated Super Bowl odds after Week 2 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently listed as the 16th-most likely team to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings.

Mike Evans’ 1-game suspension upheld after appeal, will miss Buccaneers’ game vs. Packers - Yahoo! Sports

Mike Evans’ 1-game suspension for the attack on Marshon Lattimore has been upheld.

Bucs’ Tom Brady Reveals Injury From Saints Game - Heavy

Tom Brady admits that he received a finger injury during the Saints game.

NFL Week 2 power rankings - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles’ NFL power rankings currently have the Saints ranked at #14, down two positions from the previous week.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...