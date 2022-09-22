Fleur-de-Links, September 22: Alvin Kamara and Paulson Adebo return to practice

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints and Panthers release initial injury report ahead of week three - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have released their intial injury report, which had no players listed as DNP.
NFL sends warning to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers after Sunday confrontation with Saints, per report - CBS Sports
Bruce Arians has reportedly received a warning from the NFL following his conduct during the Saints-Bucs Week 2 game.
Saints contradict reasoning Bruce Arians was on the field for Sunday’s melee - Yardbreaker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers official statement for why Bruce Arians was on the field has been contradicted by Saints front office, including Mickey Loomis and Jeff Ireland.
Updated Super Bowl odds after Week 2 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently listed as the 16th-most likely team to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings.
Mike Evans’ 1-game suspension upheld after appeal, will miss Buccaneers’ game vs. Packers - Yahoo! Sports
Mike Evans’ 1-game suspension for the attack on Marshon Lattimore has been upheld.
Bucs’ Tom Brady Reveals Injury From Saints Game - Heavy
Tom Brady admits that he received a finger injury during the Saints game.
NFL Week 2 power rankings - Canal Street Chronicles
Canal Street Chronicles’ NFL power rankings currently have the Saints ranked at #14, down two positions from the previous week.
@PjWilliams_26 pic.twitter.com/taiREnFFj2— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 21, 2022
"A rookie with a veteran mindset."— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 21, 2022
-@Jaboowins on @chrisolave_ pic.twitter.com/TaAagWUpIb
For @Saints, Kamara and Adebo on the field today, Tre'Quan out of the red jersey— John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) September 21, 2022
