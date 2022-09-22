Fleur-de-Links, September 22: Alvin Kamara and Paulson Adebo return to practice

The Saints have released their intial injury report, which had no players listed as DNP.

Bruce Arians has reportedly received a warning from the NFL following his conduct during the Saints-Bucs Week 2 game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers official statement for why Bruce Arians was on the field has been contradicted by Saints front office, including Mickey Loomis and Jeff Ireland.

The Saints are currently listed as the 16th-most likely team to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings.

Mike Evans’ 1-game suspension for the attack on Marshon Lattimore has been upheld.

Tom Brady admits that he received a finger injury during the Saints game.

Canal Street Chronicles’ NFL power rankings currently have the Saints ranked at #14, down two positions from the previous week.