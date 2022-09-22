Pair of future Saints opponents face off on Thursday Night Football

Tonight on Thursday Night Football, the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game features a pair of future opponents for the New Orleans Saints, with the Saints playing both teams on the road later in 2022 - the Steelers in Week 10 and the Browns in Week 16.

While the Browns are currently favored by 4.5 points at home against the Steelers according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the version of the Cleveland Browns the Saints will face in Week 16 will likely be vastly different than the version we see tonight. It is well-documented that quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently suspended to start the 2022 season, but he will be back well in time for the Saints game near the end of the season.

At the same time, the Pittsburgh Steelers team we see tonight might be different than we one we see in Week 10. Mitchell Trubisky is currently the quarterback for Pittsburgh, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Steelers eventually turn to rookie Kenny Pickett at the position.

For now, the Browns are the better team, and they will probably only get better as the season goes.

Pick: Browns by 7