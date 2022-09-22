CSC Week 3 Thursday Night Football Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cleveland Browns tonight in Cleveland on Thursday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff has unanimously gone with Pittsburgh in this AFC North rivalry game. Here’s how I see it:

Steelers(1-1) at Browns(1-1)

In a surprising turn of events, it will be the Pittsburgh defense that dominates this game by focusing on Nick Chubb and taking away the Cleveland rushing attack, taking away their strengths and controlling the clock. Pittsburgh wins 21-13.

Pick: Steelers

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!