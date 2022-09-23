Canal Street Chronicles: Week 3 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 3 and the Saints are now 1-1 after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their referees, so what will happen next? Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers.

Tina:

Jameis throws for 2 TDs and no INTs

Defense get 3 sacks

Zero turnovers by the Saints

Gregory:

Baker Mayfield rushes for 60 yards and a touchdown

Jameis Winston struggles and is replaced by Andy Dalton in the second quarter

Mark Ingram fumbles again

Hayden:

Jameis Winston doesn’t throw an INT

Michael Thomas scores again

The defense sacks Baker 5 times

Matt:

Andy Dalton plays at QB

Chris Olave scores on a deep ball

Tyrann Mathieu gets a Pick Six

Alec:

The Saints sack Baker Mayfield 7 times

Andy Dalton will get in this game at some point

The secondary comes away with 3 interceptions

