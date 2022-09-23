Canal Street Chronicles: Week 3 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 3 and the Saints are now 1-1 after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their referees, so what will happen next? Here are some bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for Sunday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers.
Tina:
- Jameis throws for 2 TDs and no INTs
- Defense get 3 sacks
- Zero turnovers by the Saints
Gregory:
- Baker Mayfield rushes for 60 yards and a touchdown
- Jameis Winston struggles and is replaced by Andy Dalton in the second quarter
- Mark Ingram fumbles again
Hayden:
- Jameis Winston doesn’t throw an INT
- Michael Thomas scores again
- The defense sacks Baker 5 times
Matt:
- Andy Dalton plays at QB
- Chris Olave scores on a deep ball
- Tyrann Mathieu gets a Pick Six
Alec:
- The Saints sack Baker Mayfield 7 times
- Andy Dalton will get in this game at some point
- The secondary comes away with 3 interceptions
