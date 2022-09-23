5 questions before week three vs. the Panthers

The New Orleans Saints need a win to get back on track in the NFC race. They face a divisional opponent who always plays them tough. Lots of injury news this week for the Saints and a must-win game for the team.

Is Jameis Winston healthy enough to play?

Only Jameis Winston will know. Winston is the type of guy that will play through any injury to not let his teammates down. He’s currently playing with broken bones in his back and a new ankle injury that was added to the injury report this week. With two painful injuries bugging him don't be surprised if he does need to take a practice or even a game off. Regardless Winston is tough enough to play through any injury.

Time to panic about the Saints' pass rush?

So far this season the Saints' defensive line barely has just one sack. In week one they faced the elusive Marcus Mariota and in week two the quick draw king Tom Brady. You would love to get pressure and sacks on both QBs but both matchups made it very hard. This week should be a perfect week to pin their ears back and rush Baker Mayfield. If Mayfield leaves the stadium with a clean jersey this weekend, then it is time to have some real concerns.

Can the Saints offense figure it out this week?

They will have to. The Saints will need to find a way to get 5-6 scoring drives on Sunday. If the offense can score 20-25 points on average, they will win a lot of games. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael needs to dial up more scheduled throws for Jameis early on to get his playmakers the ball early and often.

Are the 0-2 Panthers bad?

No, the Panthers have had two hard-fought games. With a couple of different plays going their way, they could easily be 2-0. They had two losses by three or fewer points by the Browns and Giants. The Panthers always play the Saints stuff, especially in their building.

Is this a must-win game for the Saints?

It is a must-win for both sides, the Saints need a win to keep up with Tampa Bay in the NFC South and the Panthers are trying to avoid an 0-3 start. Both teams should treat this as a must-win.

