Fantasy football start or bench for Week 3

After two weeks of NFL action, it seems that teams are finally starting to settle into who they are going to be this season. Some offenses have yet to figure it out and should not be trusted until they do. Meanwhile, some defenses are beginning to look dominant, making for bad matchups for our fantasy players. Let’s analyze this and figure out who to start or bench for Week 3 of the NFL regular season.

Starters for fantasy football week 3

This quarterback is currently ranked ninth among all quarterbacks. He is ahead of guys like Joe Burrow, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford. This week, he also faces a Minnesota Vikings team that was just torched by the Philadelphia Eagles. Just like everyone predicted, Jared Goff is lighting up fantasy boards so far this season. The Detroit Lions have been balanced, leading to Goff passing 71 times through two games so far. The volume is there, the matchup is juicy, and the offensive weapons are healthy. Jared Goff is white-hot right now and worth a starting spot in week 3.

Oh no, here we go again. Dameon Pierce is once again getting some love in this week’s start column. Pierce was a disappointment in week 1 but began to run with confidence last week. In week 3, he gets to face a bad Bears defense that just gave up over eight yards a carry to the Packers. Pierce saw the most carries of his short career last week and that is likely to go up this week. Pierce needs to be in lineups this week.

Who else is going to catch the ball from Tom Brady? Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are still injured. Mike Evans is facing a one-game suspension for his heinous attack on Marshon Lattimore. Enter Scotty Miller. One of the few pass-catchers left in Tampa Bay and one that Brady trusts already. Miller had eight targets last week and that was with Evans on the field. This week, he should see double-digit targets. Start Scotty Miller, especially if trying to find a fill-in for Mike Evans.

Others who can start if needed: Matt Ryan, Mark Ingram, Darrel Henderson, J.D. McKissic, Jakobi Meyers, Alan Robinson

Matchups dictate the bench

Justin Fields was once a fantasy darling. His rushing upside was thought to be able to anchor his fantasy performances, much like Jalen Hurts. That has not been the case and it does not look to improve this week. The Bears face a feisty Houston Texans team this week that has not surrendered over 20 points in a game so far this season. Fields has almost no weapons on offense, and he has yet to look explosive on the ground. Look at other options at quarterback if possible.

One of the toughest matchups this week is going to be A.J. Dillon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rush defense. The Bucs front has consistently been near the top of the league with stopping the rush. It is doubtful that any of the Packers receivers will scare the Buccaneers defense to not stack the box either. Dillon is likely a must start due to his draft capital this week but check to see if there are better options.

The Denver Broncos offense has been putrid so far this season. That is not likely to get better this week against a tough 49ers defense that just held DK Metcalf to four catches for 35 yards. Courtland Sutton is likely in for a tough week as the Niners will look to take away Russell Wilson’s best target. Not to mention that the Niners are very familiar with Wilson and how to slow him down. Bench Sutton, if possible, this week.

Others to bench if possible: Tom Brady, Devin Singletary, Cam Akers, Chase Edmonds, Curtis Samuel, Chris Olave, D.J. Moore

