Confidence in Jameis Winston and Saints dropping after back injury

After three quarters of the first game against the Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans Saints offense struggled. Then in the fourth quarter, Jameis Winston and the offense appeared to finally “click,” coming back from down 16 points to beat the rival Falcons.

While many hoped this strong fourth quarter would carry over into the Saints’ Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it wasn’t meant to be. Turnovers and a Jameis Winston back injury doomed the Saints to a 20-10 loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, Tampa’s first regular season win over the Saints win Brady joined the team.

Now, confidence in Jameis Winston for the Saints’ Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers is wavering, as the majority of Saints fans polled think Dennis Allen should consider making a change at quarterback this week. Whether that means Andy Dalton or Taysom Hill, and whether this type of change would be temporary for Jameis’s back to heal or permanent for the rest of the season, is undetermined, but Saints fans are already losing patience.

Now that Jameis Winston has also had an ankle injury pop up on the injury report to go along with his four spinal fractures, it should come as no surprise that confidence in the Saints team as a whole is also dropping.

While confidence was high as the season began, it has only dropped further and further as the weeks have gone on.

