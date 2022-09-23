DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 3

Last week’s selections:

Trey Lance, 2.5

Jeff Wilson, 12.3

Tyler Boyd, 5.7

Tyler Higbee,14.1

Bengals DST, 4

Boy, that deescalated quickly. Trey Lance was injured and is now out for the season. Tyler Boyd was hindered because Tee Higgins was a surprise activation out of concussion protocol. Alan Robinson decided to show up for a game for the Rams. Just a bad week all around really. We move forward though. These tournaments are tough and just hitting one can change an entire year. Live, learn and move on. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 3 of the NFL regular season.

Poll What kind of DFS plays do you prefer? Tournaments, going for big wins

Cash games (double-ups or head-to-heads) vote view results 50% Tournaments, going for big wins (1 vote)

50% Cash games (double-ups or head-to-heads) (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

DFS Tournament plays for Week 3 of the NFL regular season

This quarterback is surprisingly ranked in the top 10 of fantasy passers through the first two weeks. Jared Goff is leading the Detroit Lions offense to the second highest scoring offense in the entire NFL so far. The only team scoring more is the Buffalo Bills. Goff is priced incredibly well at just $5,800. He could return immediate value by simply distributing the ball to his suddenly deep offensive weapons.

Could this be the week that Dameon Pierce finally emerges? Pierce put up a good stat line last week on 14 carries. This week, the Houston Texans face a Chicago Bears team that just gave up over eight yards a carry to the Packers. Pierce is priced low again at just $5,000. He is guaranteed between 15 and 20 touches this week against a poor defense. The value here is too much to pass up, even if he did burn us in week 1.

Scotty didn’t know that he would be the only pass-catcher that Tom Brady trusts in week 3 when the season started. Scotty Miller is pretty much the only receiver left on the Buccaneers this week. He received eight targets last week and now the team will be missing Mike Evans. Miller is not likely to explode this week, but a modest stat line for the $3,800 price is too good to pass up.

Oftentimes when plugging in a quarterback for DFS, players will stack one of the team’s pass-catchers with him. This week, T.J. Hockenson is that stack with Jared Goff. Hockenson is priced low, again, at just $4,200. He has received seven targets in both of the Lions games so far this season. He is likely going to be touchdown dependent but the Lions game against the Vikings could be a shootout. This should allow plenty of opportunity for Hockenson to return value at the tight end position.

Sample Lineup for Week 3:

Jared Goff, $5,800

Dameon Pierce, $5,000

Scotty Miller, $3,800

T.J. Hockenson, $4,200

Texans DST, $2,600

Many teams have touch matchups this week. In this case, it is best to pay as far down as comfort will allow at defense. The Texans are good enough to hold the Chicago Bears down and are a great choice for the price. This is the most funds left over after a sample lineup all year. With the $28,600 leftover, DraftKings players can easily afford to pay up at the other open positions. Using someone like Justin Jefferson or A.J. Brown is in play with this much budget left. Good luck and have fun in week 3.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel