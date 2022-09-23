 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 23: Saints corner added to injury report

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 3 - Saints News Network

Alontae Taylor was added to Thursday’s injury report, but that was the only change for Thursday’s report.

How the New Orleans Saints Can Make the Playoffs - New York Times

The New York Times’ tracker that shows how each week could impact the Saints chances at making the Super Bowl, which the New York Times currently has at 42%.

Drew Brees perplexed over Saints DB Marshon Lattimore punishment after getting ‘cheap-shotted’ - Clutch Points

Drew Brees shares his opinion on Marshon Lattimore being ejected after being on the receiving end of a cheap shot by Mike Evans.

Saints CB Paulson Adebo ‘feeling better and better every day’ in recovery from ankle sprain - NOLA

Paulson Adebo speaks on his recovery from injury.

Jameis Winston Doing More Today: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

Fans have positively reacted to reports that Jameis Winston has “was doing more” during Thursday’s practice compared to Wednesday’s practice.

Sean Payton Asked Whether He Wants to Coach in 2023 - Sports Illustrated

When asked if he wanted to coach again in 2023, Sean Payton responded that he “really enjoy[s]” what he is currently doing.

New Orleans Saints defense played to expectation against Tampa Bay, looks to stay there against Carolina - New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen and Marcus Davenport give their thoughts on how the defense performed against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...