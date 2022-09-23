Fleur-de-Links, September 23: Saints corner added to injury report

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 3 - Saints News Network
Alontae Taylor was added to Thursday’s injury report, but that was the only change for Thursday’s report.
How the New Orleans Saints Can Make the Playoffs - New York Times
The New York Times’ tracker that shows how each week could impact the Saints chances at making the Super Bowl, which the New York Times currently has at 42%.
Drew Brees perplexed over Saints DB Marshon Lattimore punishment after getting ‘cheap-shotted’ - Clutch Points
Drew Brees shares his opinion on Marshon Lattimore being ejected after being on the receiving end of a cheap shot by Mike Evans.
Saints CB Paulson Adebo ‘feeling better and better every day’ in recovery from ankle sprain - NOLA
Paulson Adebo speaks on his recovery from injury.
Jameis Winston Doing More Today: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Fans have positively reacted to reports that Jameis Winston has “was doing more” during Thursday’s practice compared to Wednesday’s practice.
Sean Payton Asked Whether He Wants to Coach in 2023 - Sports Illustrated
When asked if he wanted to coach again in 2023, Sean Payton responded that he “really enjoy[s]” what he is currently doing.
New Orleans Saints defense played to expectation against Tampa Bay, looks to stay there against Carolina - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen and Marcus Davenport give their thoughts on how the defense performed against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dining for Dreams + @demario__davis =— Devoted Dreamers (@devoteddreamers) September 22, 2022
Join him and his @Saints teammates October 10 for a night of fun supporting a good cause!
Get Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/AMZy62c6Or pic.twitter.com/2YlvENKaxq
Happy Birthday to Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen! ⚜️#Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/V4Ne2njIny— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 22, 2022
Kamara, Adebo at practice again today for @Saints— John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) September 22, 2022
