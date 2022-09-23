Fleur-de-Links, September 23: Saints corner added to injury report

Alontae Taylor was added to Thursday’s injury report, but that was the only change for Thursday’s report.

The New York Times’ tracker that shows how each week could impact the Saints chances at making the Super Bowl, which the New York Times currently has at 42%.

Drew Brees shares his opinion on Marshon Lattimore being ejected after being on the receiving end of a cheap shot by Mike Evans.

Paulson Adebo speaks on his recovery from injury.

Fans have positively reacted to reports that Jameis Winston has “was doing more” during Thursday’s practice compared to Wednesday’s practice.

When asked if he wanted to coach again in 2023, Sean Payton responded that he “really enjoy[s]” what he is currently doing.

Dennis Allen and Marcus Davenport give their thoughts on how the defense performed against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dining for Dreams + @demario__davis =



Join him and his @Saints teammates October 10 for a night of fun supporting a good cause!



Get Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/AMZy62c6Or pic.twitter.com/2YlvENKaxq — Devoted Dreamers (@devoteddreamers) September 22, 2022