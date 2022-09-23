NFL Week 3 sportsbook betting lines

Last week was a nice rebound. Picks from last week went 3-1 to bring us even for the year. If not for a complete, and embarrassing, collapse by the Cincinnati Bengals, the selections would have been perfect. The wild card pick was changed when Tee Higgins was activated from concussion protocol on Friday, after the article was already published. Follow all the Canal Street Chronicle accounts to stay up to date in the fast-paced NFL betting world. Onto Week 3 where we get into the black. These are the NFL Week 3 betting lines from DraftKings sportsbook.

NFL Week 3 best bets

Season tally: 3-3-0

One of the biggest issues for Bill Belichick’s defense over the years has been mobile quarterbacks. This week, they have to face a hot Ravens offense that has scored 62 points through the first two games of the season. The Patriots offense has been the opposite, scoring just 24 points the first two weeks. The Patriots defense will focus on stopping Lamar Jackson, but Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman have been issues for teams. The Patriots just will not be able to keep up this week, take the Ravens against the Patriots.

In the Detroit Lions last six losses, dating back to last season, they have only lost a game by more than six points twice. One of those was with Tim Boyle starting at quarterback late last year as well. The Lions play teams close and have scored 71 points in the first two games so far this season. The Vikings came crashing back down to earth, only scoring seven against the Eagles. These two teams are close to one another especially in the division. Too much for six points especially. Take Detroit and the six points.

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off of a dramatic, overtime win against the Raiders. Neither the Raiders or Cardinals currently look to be good and this week the Cards have to face one of the best in the NFC. The Rams offense came alive last week, scoring 31 points before pulling back and running out the clock in the fourth quarter. This is a divisional matchup, which usually lends to taking the underdog and the points, but that is when the teams are close. The Cardinals are coming off extra football and now face a Rams team looking to get better each week. The Rams offense has sputtered at times so they will not take the foot off the gas, even if up late. The Rams win by more than four this week.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 1-1-0

In week 1, the wild card pick of the week was an over and under selection. This type of wager is denoted as an O/U on most sportsbooks. This is the expected total that both teams are expected to score in the game. This week, two teams that have not been impressive on offense face off. On one side of the ball is Tom Brady who is beginning to finally look his age who will be without his top three receivers in the game. The other is Aaron Rodgers who has Alan Lazard playing at his number one receiver. Behind Lazard is not much else either. Both teams will want to run the ball and use their excellent defense to slow down the game. These are the ingredients for a slow, dragging game that should not have much scoring. Take the under on the Packers and the Bucs this week.

