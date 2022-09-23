Final injury report for Week 3

With Week 3 kicking off Thursday night as the Browns hosted the Steelers and pulled away with a home victory, we look forward to the rest of Week 3 including the Saints showdown in Charlotte as they travel to take on the Panthers. For the first time this season, the Saints could have all 22 starters on both offense and defense as everyone including 2nd year cornerback Paulson Adebo who has missed the first two games of the season with a high ankle sprain. Along with Adebo, running back Alvin Kamara practiced on a limited basis all week. The same can be said about quarterback Jamies Winston and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk. As for the Carolina Panthers, they move onto this game relatively healthy as well. The notable injury being running back Christian McCaffrey, who was taken off the report Friday is expected to be good to go. The only player listed out for the New Orleans Saints will be rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor who is out with a knee injury.

